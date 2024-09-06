Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Is There a 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Reunion? Here's What We Know “There’s eight episodes for people to give more backlash on," Mikayla Matthews said. By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 6 2024, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Looking for an addictive reality series similar to The Real Housewives franchise? Then tune into Hulu starting Sept. 6, 2024 to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — especially if you love Bravo's version of the Utah spinoff.

The series chronicles TikTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul and her friends from the Mormon church, except the ladies are engaged in many activities that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints doesn't agree with. Here's what we know so far about whether the show everyone is buzzing about will have a reunion at the end of the season.

So, is there a 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' reunion special?

So far Hulu has announced that the first season of their much-talked-about series is going to span eight episodes, beginning on Sept. 6, 2024. The episode names are a spin on LDS beliefs, including "The Book of Truth," and "The Book of Broken Vows."

While the highly-anticipated show is already a hot topic far outside the confines of Salt Lake City, and fans would more than likely want a reunion, the streaming service has not announced whether they plan to move forward with one.

Can we all collectively please watch the secret lives of Mormon wives on Hulu this weekend — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) September 5, 2024

For now, we'll have to tune in for every single second of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which features Ben Affleck's cousin's wife among other highly juicy aspects. Consider that Taylor first made headlines when she shared that she and her husband were engaged in soft swinging with other Mormon couples.

From there, Taylor and her Mormon mom friends went viral on TikTok, creating scandal every step of the way. From talking about, gasp, sex, to embracing life as single moms, LDS is definitely doing everything possible to distance itself from the cast members.

LDS is not a fan of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'.

One group of people who are not hankering for a reunion for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives goes to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The church issued a statement on its website that seems to be aimed squarely at the cast members of the Hulu reality show.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, like other prominent global faith communities, often finds itself the focus of the attention of the entertainment industry,” the statement reads in part.

“Some portrayals are fair and accurate, but others resort to stereotypes or gross misrepresentations that are in poor taste and have real-life consequences for people of faith," the statement goes on to say. "While this is not new, a number of recent productions depict lifestyles and practices blatantly inconsistent with the teachings of the Church.”

As cast member Mikayla Matthews told CNN, “There’s eight episodes for people to give more backlash on. I think we are going to have to go through it with each episode.”