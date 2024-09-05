Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Discover the Impressive Net Worths of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast pulls in massive paychecks from social media deals and brand partnerships. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 5 2024, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Get ready because a brand-new, juicy reality TV show is on the horizon! The cast of Hulu's upcoming reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives features the infamous Mormon MomTok group, which first made headlines when one member spilled the tea about some "soft swinging" going on among them.

Since that unexpected revelation, the group has exploded in popularity, and now they're all cashing in with massive paychecks from social media deals and brand partnerships. Curious about how much each cast member is worth? Keep reading for the inside scoop on the net worths of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast!

Taylor Frankie Paul — $3 million

According to several sources, Taylor Frankie Paul's net worth is approximately $3 million. As a prominent TikTok influencer, Taylor primarily earns through brand partnerships, often promoting products from various companies. Additionally, her involvement in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives contributes significantly to her income.

Layla Taylor — $1 million

Similarly, esthebrillante.com reports that Layla Taylor's net worth currently stands at an estimated $1 million. Layla generates income mainly as a TikTok influencer, specifically through brand deals and endorsements. The single mom of one also earns commissions from her Amazon storefront and receives a decent salary from her role on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Demi Engemann

Regardless of how much Demi Engemann racks in from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she's already making bank with her social media career. Her net worth is still under wraps, but with her full-time gigs as a TikTok influencer and reality TV star, it's safe to say Demi's net worth is about to skyrocket — perhaps even reaching millionaire status like Taylor and Layla!

Jennifer Affleck

You'd think Jennifer Affleck, the second cousin-in-law of Oscar-winning brothers Ben and Casey Affleck, is rolling in the dough just by association! While her exact net worth remains a mystery, with over 200,000 Instagram followers and 1.1 million TikTok fans, it's safe to say this "cool mom" is raking in some serious cash. Just like Layla, Jen also earns commissions from her Amazon storefront and LikeToKnowIt (LTK) page, adding even more to her impressive income stream.

Jessi Ngatikaura

Aside from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jessi Ngatikaura is absolutely thriving! She co-owns JZ Styles Co., a family-run business specializing in hair extensions, hair care products, and artist accessories. Jessi is described on their official website as the "creative genius of the business and the brains behind the JZ social media presence."

She also founded JZ Academy and runs "Education with Jessi," offering both in-person and online hair education courses. With more than 3,800 stylists certified under her guidance, it's clear she's making serious waves in the hair industry. While her net worth isn't publicly available, we wouldn't be surprised if her success on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has helped her hit millionaire status!

Mayci Neeley

As of now, there isn't widely available or reliable information about Mayci Neeley's net worth. However, in August 2024, she told E! News that she and the rest of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast once secured a $75,000 deal. Based on this, it's safe to assume she's living quite comfortably!

Mikayla Matthews

At the time of writing, specific and reliable information about Mikayla Matthews's net worth is not widely available. However, in November 2023, she revealed that she earns a substantial salary working as a nanny for a millionaire. In addition to this, Mikayla also generates an impressive income from her social media career and her role on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Whitney Leavitt

