'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast Religiously Posts on TikTok — See Their Handles!

By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 3 2024, 4:53 p.m. ET

While many reality TV shows eventually end in controversy, Hulu's new show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, begins with a massive one—the series, airing on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, follows eight Mormon mom influencers, also known as #MomTok, unveiling what goes on behind the scenes of their viral TikTok group two years after the show's star and #MomTok founder, Taylor Frankie Paul, revealed she and several MomTok members were involved in a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines.

The drama surrounding Taylor's admission is central to MomTok's issues on the show, though the friend group will deal with much more throughout the season. However, all eight of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast members are active on social media, especially TikTok, and have used their impressive followings to promote the show. Keep reading to see how to connect with #MomTok on TikTok!

Taylor Frankie Paul — (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Taylor is the HMIC (Head Mom in Charge) on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and brings tons of "wtf" moments to the season. Her TikTok is also fun to watch, as she sprinkles in some drama in between capturing her life as a mom of three. In August 2024, Taylor posted what appeared to be shade at her former #MomTok members, Miranda McWhorter and Camille Munday. Earlier that month, Miranda said she "declined" to film the reality show, and Taylor hinted at her not wanting to do it because she also signed on.

Jennifer Affleck — (@jenniferaffleckk)

No, you didn't travel in time. There's a new Jennifer Affleck in town, and she appears to be keeping her last name! Jen's TikToks often show her documenting her time at home with her husband, Zac Affleck (Ben Affleck's cousin!), and their two kids. She also shares her travels with her 1.1 million TikTok followers. When she's not traveling or on mom duty, Jen reminds her supporters of her and JLo being name twins, as she posted a video calling herself "the new Jenny from the block" before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiere.

Demi Engemann — (@demilucymay)

Demi's 300,000-following on TikTok will likely increase after fans see her no-nonsense approach to the #MomTok drama on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. On her TikTok, she opens up about her blended family with her husband, Brett, who is 16 years older than her. Brett has two teen sons, Cole and Rome, from a previous relationship, and Demi has a daughter, Maude, from her first marriage. All of the kids often appear on Demi's TikTok.

Whitney Leavitt — (@whitneyleavitt)

With 2 million TikTok followers, Whitney grew her following as one of the original members of #MomTok. While her more recent posts include her teasing the season to fans, her routine content includes her cooking with her kids, dancing with her husband, Connor, and joking about her pregnancy, which she announced on TikTok in April 2024.

Mikayla Matthews — (@mikaylamatthews)

Mikayla's TikTok shows her ups and downs as a young mom, though the downs usually have a funny undertone. The 20-something wife and mother of two often shares her intense shopping trips with her little ones, her morning routine, and joking about being different from some of her "Mormon friends" as a #MomTok member and influencer. Mikayla also bravely discusses her battle with chronic eczema in several posts.

Mayci Neeley — (@maycineeley)

Mayci is one of the more neutral members of #MomTok on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Her TikTok account also shows that she's not about the drama but will engage if it comes her way. In between videos of her with her friends or her husband and two kids, Mayci has defended her decision to join the Hulu show after receiving critiques about it from the Mormon community. She also uses her platform to promote her fertility gummy business, Baby Mama.

Jessi Ngatikaura — (@_justjessiiii)

Jessi, MomTok's resident hair plug, uses her TikTok to promote her salon, JZ Styles and JZ Academy. She also takes her followers along for her momentous occasions, including her and her husband, Jordan, building their dream home.

Layla Taylor — (@laylaleannetaylor)

On Layla's TikTok, fans will see her reclaiming her life as a "single boy mom." After divorcing her son's father before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives aired, Layla is ready to explore dating again and uses her platform to discuss the pitfalls of finding love. She also openly talks about being Mormon, whether it makes haters "uncomfortable" or not.

