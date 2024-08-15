Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex-Husband Tate? From TikTok Drama to 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Learn about Taylor Frankie Paul and Tate Paul's divorce before it plays out on Hulu's new reality series, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.' By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 15 2024, 6:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @taylorfrankiepaul

Taylor Frankie Paul is a Mormon TikToker who first gained a following for sharing wholesome moments with her ex-husband, Tate Paul, and their two kids, Indy and Ocean. But the picture-perfect image was squandered when Taylor shockingly revealed in a TikTok livestream that she and Tate were getting divorced. What happened? And where is Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-husband now? Buckle up. This one’s a doozy.

What happened between Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-husband, Tate Taylor?

The only thing wilder than Taylor and Tate’s sudden divorce was the reason why. This was intimately shared in a May 2022 livestream. In it, she revealed that she and her husband were “soft swingers.” This meant that they were in an open relationship with strict rules. One rule was that they couldn’t have intercourse with other people. Another rule was that they had to be present for swinging activities.

Taylor alleged that Tate asked for a divorce after she broke these rules. She admitted to taking things too far with one of their friends’ husbands. She also shared that other issues played a catalyst in their divorce. “The divorce is not like, all because of this huge blow-up [in our friend group]. It was more 'cause I feel like we had a lot of other issues and then this was the tip of the iceberg,” she said.

Although she didn’t reveal names, Taylor did blow the whistle on other Mormon couples in Utah getting involved in this soft-swinging lifestyle. Many people speculated that this could include other popular Mormon couples on the app, such as Brayden and Mckenna Rowley, Conner and Whitney Leavitt, and Selver and Victoria Zalic.

Where is Tate Paul now?

Tate has stayed under the radar since all the drama unfolded. However, before he made his profile private on Instagram, he did share that he was expecting a baby with his new girlfriend. As for Taylor, she has reemerged online and has been sharing her new relationship with a man named Dakota Mortensen. In 2023, Taylor announced that she and Dakota were expecting their first child together. The news came 10 months after she experienced an ectopic pregnancy.

"One year later we've been blessed with our rainbow baby," Taylor captioned a picture of her and Dakota kissing on Instagram. "It's been an very emotional journey from last year till now and I can honestly say I'm so excited for this new chapter of life with Dakota, my children and this baby." She continued: "Floods of emotions have came through along with a different kind of excitement and worry you feel after losing, however so far everything is healthy and on track and my heart is full."

