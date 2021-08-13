TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Is Owning the "Hot Girls Eat Pickles" Stereotype

If you want to get a huge social media following, there are a few ways to do it. You can create interesting, clever, original, funny, and/or thought-provoking content. From truly hilarious skits to inventive demonstrations that startlingly illustrate wealth disparity and buying power, there's plenty of content across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok that people have clearly worked hard to make.

Another way to get popular on social media is to be attractive. Then, folks will gobble up everything you say. A quote from Sun Tzu attached to a pic of your sweaty abs? Brilliant. Some poetic meanderings from Rumi appended to your half-in-half-out pool butt shot? Genius. Strutting around in a cute outfit to a trendy song? TikTok gold.

Taylor Frankie Paul seems to understand this concept very well, hence the running joke that's become the trademark of many of her videos.