Fran Drescher Touts Some Dangerous Anti-Vax Rhetoric in a New TikTok Video
Those of us who grew up in the 1990s certainly know Fran Drescher. She was the star of The Nanny and portrayed the titular character, Fran Fine, a bubbly and caring nanny whose unorthodox behavior and charmingly annoying voice made her a joy to watch throughout the show's six-season run.
Now, imagine that same voice spouting some dangerous anti-vaccination rhetoric on TikTok for the whole world to see. Suddenly that voice sort of loses its charm.
In the midst of a reasonably stable but still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actress and president of SAG-AFTRA has openly praised the ever-decreasing mandates on vaccines and boosters in the film and TV industry. Unfortunately in doing so, she would double down on some controversial anti-vax sentiments that has the internet up in arms. We've got all the details on Fran Drescher's anti-vax statements that have been making the rounds on her social media.
Fran Drescher expresses dangerous anti-vax sentiments on social media.
Fran Drescher has recently sparked some controversy in a video that was posted on all of her social media platforms. The original video was uploaded on Nov. 5 and is still up as of this writing. In it, she praises Walt Disney Studios for having recently rolled back its mandates on COVID-19 vaccinations among the cast and crew of its productions. According to the LA Times, the mandates were put in place in 2021 as part of pandemic safety measures outlined in the Return to Work agreement.
Fran spoke frankly on Disney's updated mandates, but the results aren't pretty. She reports that she has been "outspoken" against the initial vaccine mandates, and even goes so far as to say that the idea of everyone taking the same vaccine is "ludicrous."
"To make that one vaccine the criteria for who is allowed to work, travel, dine, go to theater, etc., is an infringement on the Disabilities Act, the Freedom of Religion Act, and body sovereignty," she claims in her video.
She applauds Disney for lifting its vaccine mandates, but warns that "fear" of the pandemic should not "turn into fascism" by way of requiring vaccinations. She admits that she herself is vaccinated, but fears "discrimination" against those who are not.
Her statements have drawn plenty of ire on the internet. One user named @p.j.r._60 commented on TikTok saying, "never heard such false statements in my life. This lady needs to rethink her reality."
She's received similar backlash on her other platforms as well. On Twitter, user @CovergirlChase tweeted, "As someone who is in the entertainment industry as well, has been vaccinated several times, and has seen a whole production shut down because of those who chose not to get vaccinated, this is dangerous, reckless, and irresponsible of you."
As someone who became an ordained minister to legally officiate LGBTQ weddings, Fran certainly seems to have surprised fans with her inflammatory statements.
As of this writing, Fran has not responded to the controversy nor has she made any more social media posts since the initial video.