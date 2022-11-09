Fran Drescher Touts Some Dangerous Anti-Vax Rhetoric in a New TikTok Video

Those of us who grew up in the 1990s certainly know Fran Drescher. She was the star of The Nanny and portrayed the titular character, Fran Fine, a bubbly and caring nanny whose unorthodox behavior and charmingly annoying voice made her a joy to watch throughout the show's six-season run.

Now, imagine that same voice spouting some dangerous anti-vaccination rhetoric on TikTok for the whole world to see. Suddenly that voice sort of loses its charm.