Fran Drescher's New Sitcom Features Her as a Broke Boomer Moving in With Her Millennial Son

The series, according to The Hollywood Reporter , actually opens similarly to The Nanny — with Fran showing up unexpectedly on a doorstep. In Indebted, however, the doorstep is that of her son. So instead of Fran taking care of kids (like in The Nanny), the tables are turned because the kids now have to take care of Fran.

Although Fran is now playing a 60-something woman this time around (instead of the 20-something Fran Fine,) viewers can still expect a fun and flashy wardrobe for her character.

"On this show I'm the oldest one in the cast, and I'm always wearing heels and tight dresses," Fran told The Hollywood Reporter of Deb on Indebted. "But I said, 'look, you have to let me give my audience what they want.' I don't want to disappoint them."