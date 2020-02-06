We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Fran Drescher's New Sitcom Features Her as a Broke Boomer Moving in With Her Millennial Son

Fans of The Nanny were likely over the moon when they found out Fran Drescher is returning to network television in an all-new sitcom. It's called Indebted — and it premieres on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The premise of Indebted is a familiar one. A boomer couple finds themselves utterly broke — and so they end up moving in with their millennial children. (Um, Schitt's Creek, anyone?)