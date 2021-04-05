The Kids From 'The Nanny' Are All Very Grown up Now

The Kids From 'The Nanny' Are All Very Grown up NowBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 5 2021, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
Fans of The Nanny were beyond excited when the '90s sitcom finally made its way to HBO Max. And whether you watched the show in its heyday for Fran Drescher's iconic nasal voice or the dynamic between her character and the wealthy, high society New York City family, there were genuinely comedic high points. Naturally, it's hard not to wonder about the kids from The Nanny and where they are now.
Fran played a woman who sort of fell into the role of nannying three children whose mother had died and whose father, Maxwell Sheffield, was a stiff British Broadway. After several seasons of back-and-forth between Fran and Maxwell, they ended up together and even had twin babies. But Maxwell's older children are the kids viewers watched grow up on the series.
So, where are the kids from The Nanny now?
Nicholle Tom (Maggie Sheffield) still appreciates her 'Nanny' role.
As the oldest child, Maggie, played by Nicholle Tom, starts out shy and reserved. But with Fran as her nanny, she's able to come out of her shell.
After The Nanny ended, Nicholle managed to continue her career on TV and in film, and also found voice acting work. She voiced characters in the animated shows Justice League Unlimited and Superman: The Animated Series.
Nicholle also participates in different conventions for fans of her work, which, of course, includes her role on The Nanny. She has had small parts on TV shows like Masters of Sex, Gotham, and Burn Notice, as well. And, according to Instagram, she also has a YouTube channel dedicated to clips of her different TV show and movie roles from over the years.
Benjamin Salisbury (Brighton Sheffield) is out of the public eye these days.
Benjamin played Brighton, the middle child of the family, who was often the troublemaker among the kids. In real life, after The Nanny ended, Benjamin mostly left TV and film acting behind. He was in the 2003 drama Red Zone and 2006's short film On The Brink, but that's when his on-screen work sort of fell off.
He also graduated from American University in Washington, D.C. For the most part, though, it looks like Benjamin has left acting behind and has opted for a life out of the spotlight. Before hitting it big with The Nanny, he had done theater work, so there's a chance that Benjamin has gone back to the stage, rather than work in front of the camera as an adult.
Madeline Zima (Grace Sheffield) has grown up a lot.
Madeline played Grace, the youngest and, arguably, most adorable kid on The Nanny. Once the show ended, however, Madeline embraced roles that showed how much she had grown up, like her role as the precocious 16-year-old in Californication. She was also on the NBC series Heroes, and next up, she'll be in the crime drama Marzipan.
For the most part, despite growing up on a TV show and being potentially influenced by nefarious people or events in the entertainment world, the kids of The Nanny were able to become well-rounded adults. Even if their careers didn't exactly soar them into box-office movie stardom, the series that started them off in the industry helped them all shine in different ways.