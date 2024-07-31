Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Remember the Mormon Swinger TikTok Drama? It's Not Over, Apparently Hulu is cashing in on the Mormon MomTok drama. By Jamie Lee Published Jul. 31 2024, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@secretlivesonhulu

If you were anywhere near the internet in 2022, you likely remember hearing something about the drama on Mormon MomTok. The key player was an influencer named Taylor Frankie Paul, who had no problem spilling a ton of tea on TikTok.

In the time since the scandal first made waves, there's been more drama popping up. Not only that, but Hulu apparently decided to get a slice of this Mormon swinger TikTok cake. Here's what to know.

Source: Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul Taylor Frankie Paul

All of the Mormon swinger TikTok drama, explained.

The drama began back in 2022, when Utah mom Taylor Frankie Paul — who was well-known on Mormon MomTok — announced that she and her husband, Tate, were getting divorced following their foray into "soft swinging" among their group of friends. According to Taylor, "soft swinging" meant that no one went "all the way" unless the other spouses were all present.

But Taylor admitted to her followers that she'd broken these rules with one of the husbands in her swinging friend group. She said she'd been drunk at the time, but she also admitted to falling for the other husband, which she says led to her being iced out of their friend group. Taylor felt this was unfair, especially when other folks in their group allegedly caught feelings for other spouses too, but she said she remained friendly with Tate. She also said the swinging drama wasn't the sole reason for their split.

Source: Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul Tate and Taylor in 2017

Naturally, online sleuths tried to figure out who the other players in this drama could be, which led to several MomTokers posting videos to insist that they were not part of this drama. This included Miranda McWhorter, Camille Munday, Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt, and Victoria Zalic. Taylor then seemed to hang up the towel in June 2022, telling her followers that she was done with sharing this story.

Source: Instagram/@dakota_mortensen Taylor with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in 2023

Fast-forward to 2023, and Taylor was charged with domestic violence against her boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, whom she reportedly began seeing in August 2022. Taylor was accused of "aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief," per the New York Post.

Taylor pled guilty to the aggravated assault while the other charges were dismissed. Per court docs, Dakota had accused Taylor of throwing a wooden play set and some metal chairs at him, when one of the chairs allegedly hit one of Taylor's kids, who'd been seated on the couch next to Dakota.

Source: Instagram/@secretlivesonhulu The cast of Hulu's 'The Secret Live of Mormon Wives' dancing in a video

Then, in July 2024, it was announced that Hulu was planning to release a reality docuseries — starring Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Wessel, Mikayla Mathews, Mayci Neeley, and Whitney Leavitt — that would cover all of the Mormon MomTok drama.