"I Could Just Kiss You" — Taylor Frankie Paul's Old Comments to Miranda McWhorter Reemerge
Miranda opted not to appear on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' with Taylor.
As fans continue dissecting The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, MomTok's day one followers recall the drama between Taylor Frankie Paul and Miranda McWhorter.
While Taylor and Miranda are no longer friends, Taylor's former comments to Miranda show how deep their friendship was before their soft-swinging activities surfaced.
MomTok fans accused Taylor Frankie Paul of being "obsessed" with Miranda McWhorter due to past comments she made about her friend.
Taylor is credited as MomTok's creator and started the group with Miranda and several other Mormon mom influencers in 2021. While everyone in MomTok considered one another friends, the two OGs seemingly had a deeper bond than the rest of the group, and fans quickly clocked the tea.
In 2022, a Reddit user compiled screenshots of Taylor complimenting Miranda on her looks underneath multiple Instagram posts. The user showed one from March 2019, the Hulu star offered to kiss her friend after praising her for being a sexy mom.
"OK hottest mom in the world," Taylor said. "I could just kiss you."
Taylor offered to kiss Miranda again under another post of her showing off a new hairstyle and a baby bump. The comment came after Taylor called Miranda and her former husband, Chase McWhorter her "fav couple" in one post and wished them a "Happy anniversary" in another.
Taylor and Miranda's friendship dissolved after Taylor shared via TikTok livestream that she and her ex-husband, Tate Paul, were involved in soft swinging and were physically intimate with some of their other married couple friends.
Miranda and her husband vehemently denied soft-swinging, though they've reportedly separated since the scandal broke. At the height of the controversy, suggestive photos of Miranda and Taylor on OnlyFans also surfaced. Since then, Miranda and Taylor's other former BFF Camille Munday opted not to join The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.