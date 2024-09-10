Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Who's Still in MomTok After 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season Premiere? There haven't been many MomTok exclusive videos following the series premiere. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 10 2024, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

The premiere season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has left a major mark on its viewers, especially those who had never even heard the words Mormon MomTok prior to the series announcement. The series follows a group of women who gained fame on TikTok, sharing snippets of their lives as young mothers who also happen to be practicing Mormons. The influencers gained even more attention after one of its creators, Taylor Frankie Paul, told fans the reason behind her divorce while on TikTok live.

Taylor said that she and her husband were practicing soft swinging with a group of other Mormon couples, some of whom, she said, were involved in MomTok. She did not name names, which left many of the MomTok Moms vulnerable to rabid fan questions. Many hopped online to issue statements letting fans know that they were not involved with the soft swinging. The scandal led to notoriety, which led to the show. With the premiere season complete, who is still involved in MomTok, and who has left?

Source: Hulu

Who is still involved with MomTok?

Mormon MomTok has gone through a lot of changes since it first became a thing in 2021. There haven't been many MomTok exclusive videos following the series premiere.

As of right now, when it comes to the cast of the show, the only person who has officially left MomTok is Whitney Leavitt, who joined the group in its earlier days. Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor, and Jennifer Affleck are still members of MomTok. But some of the original MomTokers are missing from the show.

Source: Instagram @miranda__mcw and @camille_munday

Why aren't Camille and Miranda in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?

Taylor created MomTok with two women who both opted not to appear on the show. Camille Munday and Miranda McWhorter were the original MomTok stars alongside Taylor, and they remained in the group until the scandal. After Taylor's admission, she insisted that Camille and her husband were not included in the group but said nothing about Miranda.

Miranda took to her TikTok to share that she was not involved, although some NSFW photos that have made their way around the internet hint at something different.

Source: Hulu

Is Whitney Leavitt coming back to MomTok?