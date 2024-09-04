Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Is 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Layla Taylor Currently Boo'd Up? Layla got divorced a little over a year ago and is content with being a "Boy Mom" who also happens to be single. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 4 2024, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

Once upon a time, in the land of Mormon MomTok, a secret was revealed that led to an incredible scandal. Mormon Mommy-Influencer Taylor Frankie Paul took to TikTok to explain what happened to her marriage and why she was getting divorced. She shared that they were part of a group of couples that got together regularly for some "soft swinging." Because of the strict nature of the LDS Church in regard to sex and marriage, the news was more shocking than it would have been for a secular star.

The controversy eventually spread enough for a reality series to be developed with Hulu. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows the primary players in the Mormon MomTok crew. In addition to Taylor, the cast includes Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt. Outside of Taylor, it's unclear who else was involved in the soft-swinging group, but one of the moms is now divorced: Layla Taylor. Does Layla have a boyfriend?



Layla Taylor isn't dating anyone right now, and is focusing on life as a single mother.

As of right now, Layla is as single as a Pringle, and according to her TikTok, she has no plans to use dating apps to find her next love. In one video, she jokingly claimed to be looking for a man at Home Depot. As the youngest member of the cast, Layla has plenty of time and opportunity to find love. Layla got divorced a little over a year ago and is content with being a "Boy Mom" who also happens to be single. Who is Layla's ex-husband and father of her children, and what led to their divorce?



Layla married Clayton Wessel after getting pregnant, and they share two kids together.

At 23, Layla is the youngest cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. When Layla got pregnant with her now-3-year-old son Oliver, she and her ex-husband, Clayton Wessel, were only dating. Thanks to the LDS's strict rules surrounding pre-marital sex, Layla and Clayton married immediately after finding out she was pregnant. Ollie was born in 2021, and they had their second child, Max, a year later in 2022. As the newest member of the group, Reddit fans think that she's there for one reason.



