Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu They Opted Out of the Show: Where Are Mormon MomTok Stars Miranda McWhorter and Camille Munday? Camille stood firm that they were not involved in the swinging and broke off her friendship with Taylor after she divulged the news of her divorce. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 29 2024, 5:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @miranda__mcw and @camille_munday

Somewhere in the recesses of social media, a group of young, conventionally attractive Mormon friends began sharing snippets of their lives being Mormon and being mommies. That corner of the internet eventually became known as Mormon MomTok, and they developed enough of a following to have their own fandoms arise. People began to get to know these women, their husbands, and their children before Taylor Frankie Paul divulged some major tea that led to them getting their own TV series on Hulu.

Article continues below advertisement

The new series is called The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and it follows the aftermath of a shocking revelation provided by Taylor Frankie Paul. Taylor went on TikTok live to share that her marriage to Tate Paul was over after she broke the rules of the group's soft-swinging arrangement. Naturally, the controversy led to them getting their own reality show. However, two of the moms involved in the group opted to stay away from the new Hulu series. Where are Miranda McWhorter and Camille Munday now?

Source: Instagram/@miranda__mcw; Instagram/@camille_munday

Article continues below advertisement

Miranda McWhorter and Camille Munday have their own reasons for not joining the cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Article continues below advertisement

Mormon MomTok's Miranda McWhorter is now divorced and living in Idaho enjoying her newly minted life as a single woman.

Miranda and her husband, Chase McWhorter, divorced shortly after the news broke. While Miranda has not admitted to being involved in the "soft-swinging" crew, NSFW photos began floating around Reddit that showed Miranda and Taylor in a compromising position. Miranda insists that the photos were taken at a bachelorette party, but those darned Reddit detectives found clues that told a very different story. Based on this circumstantial evidence, it seems like she was more involved than she let on.

One clear thing that has come out from the Mormon MomTok soft-swinging debacle is that Camille and Sam Munday weren't involved.