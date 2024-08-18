Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Who's Layla Taylor's Ex-Husband From 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'? 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star shared that one of the things that is "out" for her in 2024 is men. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 18 2024, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

On the highly-anticipated Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, we will meet many new reality stars to root for — and some that will inspire the love to hate 'em variety of attention.

One wife we'll meet is actually an ex-wife named Layla Taylor. Who is her ex-husband, and why are people already chatting about him ahead of the show's Sept. 6, 2024 premiere? Read on for details.

So, who is Layla Taylor from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' ex-husband?

Layla is a mom of two who is now single. Her ex-husband has been completely edited out of her Instagram. It's unclear if their split had anything to do with the breakup of another cast member's marriage, who alleged that the Mormon couples engaged in "soft swinging."

"No one was innocent,” now-divorced Taylor Frankie Pauk says in the trailer for the upcoming series. “Everyone has hooked up with everyone.”

Although Layla's ex-husband is nowhere to be found on her Instagram, there are still traces of him on the new reality star's TikTok. In Feb. 2023, she announced her second pregnancy just three months after her first child was born with a sweet family photo.

But by December of that year, Layla was already posting as a single mom, sharing updates on her life raising two boys on her own, such as a day in the life. Meanwhile, in another post, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shared that one of the things that is "out" for her in 2024 is men.

It seems that Layla is looking to date again following her divorce, with the mom-of-two sharing that she is over dating apps, so why not look confused in Home Depot?

Other cast members of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' are divorced like Layla Taylor.

In addition to Taylor, who moved on from her ex, Tate, with boyfriend Dakota, and Layla, other Mormon cast members of the eight-part Hulu series debuting Sept. 6, 2024, are also divorced.

Per People, Demi Engemann is on husband No,2 and has three kids between herself and her new spouse. Also a mom of three, cast mate Jessi Ngatikaura is divorced and remarried as well. It's worth noting that according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, divorce is allowed, as in remarriage, but the process may require the permission of church leaders.

In addition to shedding the stereotypes of married Mormon life as single or re-married moms, cast member Mayci Neeley is open about having children with the help of reproductive technology.

Meanwhile, on the issue of IVF, the Mormon handbook reads, "When needed, reproductive technology can assist a married woman and man in their righteous desire to have children. This technology includes artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization."