Meet the Husbands Behind 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Many of the couples on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' are remarried and have blended families. By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 17 2024, 2:49 p.m. ET

Mormon “MomTok” may have started on TikTok, but now it’s coming to a screen near you with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. These influencers were embroiled in a scandal in 2022 when it was revealed that they have a “soft swinging” lifestyle. "Faith, friendship, and reputations are all on the line," reads a synopsis from Hulu.

"Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?" Ahead of the show’s premiere, get to know The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives husbands here.

Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor Frankie Paul was at the center of the soft-swinging scandal after she announced in a livestream that her husband, Tate Paul, was divorcing her after she broke the rules of their open relationship. Taylor has since moved on from the drama and is now dating Dakota. According to his Instagram bio, he is a real estate agent and owns a basin tiling company based in Utah. Dakota is also a recovering addict who has struggled with addiction since he was 17. Taylor and Dakota have one child together.

Bret and Demi Engemann

Bret may be Demi’s second husband, but she actually met him before her ex. This happened when she was 10 and Bret was 26. "Thinking about the 'you meet people twice' theory and how I was 10 and he was 26 when we first met,” Demi shared on TikTok. "The universe really said 'not quite yet,’" she captioned the post. Bret is a former quarterback at Brigham Young University. Today, Brett, 46, and Demi, 30, share a blended family.

Zac and Jennifer Affleck

If the last name sounds familiar, it’s because Zac is cousins with actors, Ben and Casey Affleck! He has been married to Jennifer Affleck — no, not Jlo — since 2019. They have two children: a daughter, Nora, and a son, Lucas. In July, Jennifer announced on Instagram that Zac was accepted into medical school.

Jordan and Jessi Ngatikaura

At 32, Jessi is the oldest wife in the group. She divorced and remarried Jordan who called her his “loving wife” and the “best mom” in a sweet birthday post. They share a blended family of three kids.

Jacob and Mayci Neeley

After the father of her son died, Mayci was guarded and unsure of whether she would love again. Then she met Jacob who she described as an “incredible husband and father figure” in an interview with The Mirror. The couple married in 2018. The family has been open about their journey with IVF on their YouTube channel.

Jace Terry and Mikayla Matthews

Jace is the most private out of all the partners. Not much is known about him, but he did step up to help raise the child that Mikayla had at 16. The pair are currently raising their blended family.

Connor Leavitt and Whitney Leavitt

