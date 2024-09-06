Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Jen Affleck Says Husband's Family Is "Stressed" About Him Being on TV: "It's Been a Lot" (EXCLUSIVE) "There's been a lot of people who have reached out to us," Jen told 'Distractify.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 6 2024, 7:19 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

The MomTok influencers have traded your For You Pages for the small screen with their Hulu show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Unfortunately, many within the group of Mormon mom content creators quickly learned that reality TV isn't as flattering as a TikTok dance sequence. Unlike social media, the cameras don't go away when there's trouble at home. Jen Affleck experienced this firsthand when her reality debut quickly turned south towards the season's end.

Jen joined the show with her husband, Zac Affleck, who is also Ben Affleck's cousin. The couple, who have two children, share traditional Mormon values that work for them. However, a girls' trip to Las Vegas threatened their marriage and forced Jen to decide her future with MomTok. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Jen discussed her and Zac's explosive season and why she's worried about how viewers will perceive her husband.

Source: Instagram

Are Zac and Jen Affleck still together after 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?'

Zac and Jen face relationship troubles during a weekend in Las Vegas in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Tensions rise when Jen attends a Chippendales show with the cast, upsetting Zac.

Zac reacted by threatening to take their kids and criticizing her friends' marriages. MomTok supported Jen, urging her to leave him but she didn't. They then moved to New York for Zac's medical school, and when Jen worried about being away from MomTok, Zac assured her that she wouldn't be missed.

Source: Hulu

Although Jen and Zac are still together and survived filming, she told Distractify she's concerned about the outside chatter that she predicts will come now that the show is out. While they both grew up Mormon, Jen said her husband's family is the opinion they're looking forward to the least. "Zac's side of the family is worried and stressed," she declared. "There's been a lot of people who have reached out to us and whatnot."

While Jen didn't share if their families know about the Las Vegas drama, she said they were already on edge about them being reality TV due to their religious upbringings, which she can't fault them for. "I think they're just trying to understand it's hard because religion's involved," Jen added. "And religion is someone's identity, so I don't blame them for all their feelings. But yes, it's been, it's been a lot for sure."

Jen has been working on setting "boundaries" since being candid about her marriage on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Although the verdict is still out on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2, Jen will likely approach the season differently if she returns. She told us one valuable takeaway from the experience was to have "boundaries" in her relationship and beyond.

"Sometimes you don't realize you've crossed a boundary, boundary till you've crossed that boundary," Jen said. "And that definitely happened on the show. I think a lot of us in our relationships, outside of filming, we've had to take a step back and ask ourselves, okay, what are our boundaries? 'What do we want to talk about?'"

Jen also said having boundaries about what she discusses on the show or online doesn't only apply to her marriage, but also with her children and extended family, which she is now considering more after her inaugural reality TV experience.

"There are so many factors besides just protecting our relationship and marriage," she added. "There's, you know, family involved, there's religion involved, there's our children and our platforms [too]. What's tricky about season one is that I think a lot of us are definitely still learning. We made a lot of mistakes."