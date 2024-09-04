Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu MomTok Helped Make 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast the Breadwinners The women of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' make a living on social media. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 4 2024, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Disney

Before Hulu came calling with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the cast already made a living on social media. Thanks to lucrative branding deals, they were taking home enough money to support their families and even start businesses of their own. But how much does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast male per episode on the reality docuseries?

Although money might not be the only factor in convincing the main cast members to agree to be on television, it was likely a selling point for each of them. They had already shared their lives on TikTok and Instagram, sure, but they weren't at the mercy of a camera crew and clever editing before the show. So let's dive in to figure out just how much money the MomTok creators might be adding to their earnings now that their drama is televised.

How much does 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast make per episode?

Unsurprisingly, Hulu has not disclosed how much the MomTok creators are paid per episode. Likewise, the cast hasn't shared those details publicly either. But there are some things to go on that give us a ballpark idea of what they make from the show. For example, we know that the Kardashian-Jenner family was paid close to $100 million for its deal with Hulu, so we know the amount for this cast is nowhere near that much, given the identities of the cast for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

But if you consider how much Bravo celebrities are paid, particularly those in The Real Housewives franchise, we have a clearer idea of the numbers to consider. For Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the main cast was reportedly paid around $2,000 per episode.

It would make sense for the ladies in this show to be paid a similar amount, with a total of around $16,000 each for the entire eight-episode first season. While those numbers have not been confirmed, it's hard to imagine that the main cast members made anything more than that for Season 1. If anything, their total salaries could be a couple thousand dollars lower than that.

How much do the MomTok creators make on TikTok?

Regardless of what the cast makes on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, they make plenty from social media alone. Mayci Neeley and Whitney Leavitt opened up to E! News about making five figures for various brand deals on social media. Whitney explained that she was offered $20,000 to promote a sex toy on Instagram. And Mayci revealed that one deal paid $75,000. That's how much some people make from their salary at one job, and that is not lost on us.