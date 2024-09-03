Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Jennifer Affleck Deems Herself the New "Jenny From the Block"

Technically, Jennifer Affleck and JLo are related by marriage (but not for much longer).

Sara Belcher - Author
By

Published Sept. 3 2024, 6:25 p.m. ET

Jennifer Affleck and JLo
Source: Instagram/@jenniferaffleck; Mega

It's not entirely uncommon to share a name with a celebrity, but for TikToker turned reality star Jennifer Affleck, she very briefly got to share the same legal name as JLo. After marrying Ben Affleck, JLo legally changed her last name to her new husband's, legally becoming "Jennifer Affleck." But after their recent divorce announcement, JLo will soon be changing her name back.

Article continues below advertisement

Technically, JLo's soon-to-be ex-husband is related to Jennifer's husband, Zac. Jennifer's husband is second cousins with the actor, as Zac's father, Dave, is Ben's first cousin. But while she still shares a name with JLo (if only for a short while longer), the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is ready to step in as the new Jenny from the Block.

Jennifer Aflleck
Source: Instagram/@jenniferaffleck
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Affleck jokes that she's the new Jenny from the block in a TikTok.

In a TikTok video posted on Sept. 1, Jennifer sings along to the iconic song as she goes through a hair transformation at Jessi Ngatikaura's salon. Jessi will also appear in the upcoming Hulu reality show, and it seems the two co-stars are getting along just fine in the lead up to the program's release.

Article continues below advertisement

"The new Jenny from the block," Jennifer captioned the post with a winky emoji. She started the transformation video with shoulder length light brown hair and finished it with a full head of highlights and extensions, completely transforming her look.

Of course, JLo won't legally be Jennifer Affleck for much longer, considering she's already made moves to have her maiden name restored — but for the time being, the Mormon reality star is claiming the Jenny from the block title for herself.

The first episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on Hulu on Sept. 6.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Meet the Husbands Behind 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast Religiously Posts on TikTok — See Their Handles!

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives': Jen Affleck's Husband Has Ties to Oscar-Winning Brothers

Latest Hulu News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.