'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Jennifer Affleck Deems Herself the New "Jenny From the Block"
Technically, Jennifer Affleck and JLo are related by marriage (but not for much longer).
It's not entirely uncommon to share a name with a celebrity, but for TikToker turned reality star Jennifer Affleck, she very briefly got to share the same legal name as JLo. After marrying Ben Affleck, JLo legally changed her last name to her new husband's, legally becoming "Jennifer Affleck." But after their recent divorce announcement, JLo will soon be changing her name back.
Technically, JLo's soon-to-be ex-husband is related to Jennifer's husband, Zac. Jennifer's husband is second cousins with the actor, as Zac's father, Dave, is Ben's first cousin. But while she still shares a name with JLo (if only for a short while longer), the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is ready to step in as the new Jenny from the Block.
Jennifer Affleck jokes that she's the new Jenny from the block in a TikTok.
In a TikTok video posted on Sept. 1, Jennifer sings along to the iconic song as she goes through a hair transformation at Jessi Ngatikaura's salon. Jessi will also appear in the upcoming Hulu reality show, and it seems the two co-stars are getting along just fine in the lead up to the program's release.
"The new Jenny from the block," Jennifer captioned the post with a winky emoji. She started the transformation video with shoulder length light brown hair and finished it with a full head of highlights and extensions, completely transforming her look.
Of course, JLo won't legally be Jennifer Affleck for much longer, considering she's already made moves to have her maiden name restored — but for the time being, the Mormon reality star is claiming the Jenny from the block title for herself.
The first episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on Hulu on Sept. 6.