'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Was Filmed During Some Intense Real Life Drama for the Cast Two of the women get pregnant in the first season. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 6 2024, 12:01 a.m. ET Source: Disney

If you followed the drama surrounding MomTok and Taylor Frankie Paul's trouble with the law before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, then you were basic watching a reality show before it even premiered on Hulu. However, once the show did drop, with all eight episodes at once thank you very much, it led some viewers to wonder about the timeline. So, when was The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives filmed?

The first season touches on the Mormon swingers drama that came out on TikTok well before the show began filming. It also features police cam footage of the night Taylor was arrested following her right with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. We also see Taylor's pregnancy play out on-screen following that. There's a definite timeline here, and viewers want to know how soon before the show premiered that it stopped filming.

Source: Disney

When was 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' filmed?

The first season began filming shortly before February 2024. It was around this time that Taylor was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, after the police were called on her following a fight with Dakota. Filming continued after this, and followed the majority of her pregnancy. The show also shows Whitney Leavitt reveal to her family that she is pregnant too.

Whitney is still pregnant in September 2024, so filming likely ended around April or May 2024. That means these eight ladies managed to fit that much drama in a pretty short time period for the first season. While this timeline isn't exact, it does make sense, given everything that happens at the start of the season and where we are by the end of it in Episode 8.

Are they filming a second season of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?

As of now, Hulu hasn't announced if there is a second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but it's hard to imagine there isn't another installment planned. The season leaves off with Mayci Neeley talking to the mysterious Jenna on the phone and following up on the claims that Jenna slept with Dakota early on in his relationship with Taylor. It appears that this might be where things pick up for Taylor, Dakota, and Mayci for the second season.