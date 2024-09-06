Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Whitney Leavitt Shares MomTok Update: "I Don't Really Feel Welcomed" (EXCLUSIVE) "I'm excited for people to see more of not just me, but everyone behind the scenes," Whitney said. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 6 2024, 12:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whitleavitt

Being part of MomTok is hard. Just ask Whitney Leavitt, who can barely stand some of the other ladies by the time the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is over. But did Whitney actually leave MomTok after filming ended, or is she still part of the group? It would mean she's also part of the drama, but it's all in the name of cashing in on making content, so could you really blame her if she stuck around?

Distractify spoke exclusively with Whitney ahead of the series premiere on Hulu and asked her about where things stand between her and the other MomTok ladies now. Season 1 starts off with Whitney having some drama with fellow MomTok creator Taylor Frankie Paul. By the end of the season, Whitney is out and Taylor is in, but it seems to be through Whitney's doing more than anything else. She leaves the group chat, after all. But where does Whitney stand with MomTok now?

Is Whitney Leavitt still in MomTok?

Even though Whitney left the group chat at some point, she is back in the mix, at least in some capacity. Following the trailer release for the Hulu docuseries, Whitney made a video with the other women including a joke about the swinging scandal that brought MomTok to the forefront of TikTok before the show came to fruition.

When we asked if she's still part of MomTok, she couldn't seem to give a straight answer, but she did confirm that she isn't totally on the outs with everyone anymore. "There's so many answers to that question because I don't really know," Whitney shared. "I don't really know, and I don't really feel welcomed in, like, the whole group as a whole. But again, like, some I've reconnected with, and just some I haven't."

And in July 2024, a very pregnant Whitney made a TikTok with Taylor and Jen Affleck. This means she made it after the end of the season was filmed since Whitney didn't find out she was pregnant until the end of the season. So it's safe to say that Whitney isn't completely out of MomTok, even if she might prefer to take a break from time to time.

Despite what the series may show in regard to the drama and not-so-flattering sides of the women, Whitney was excited to welcome cameras into her life. "I was really excited to show more of the behind-the-scenes in my life," she said. "You know, we get to pick and choose what we share on social media. This was a bit more out of our control because we're not the ones editing it, but I'm excited for people to see more of not just me, but everyone behind the scenes."

Whitney and Taylor appear to be close again after 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Another thing that Whitney's TikTok with Taylor and Jen reveals is that Whitney and Taylor are apparently friends again. Their drama and the fact that Whitney saw Taylor's swinging scandal forgiven before her own social media indiscretions caused a rift between the ladies. Then, Whitney didn't go to Taylor's baby shower, and she continued to alienate herself from the group.