A TikTok of a Mom Dancing Next to Her Son in the Hospital Has Sparked Debate Online

Also, Whitney clarifies that the second video is not an apology because she's not sorry. "The comments and direct messages that I have been receiving are far worse than the context that people took that video," she said.

Despite all the backlash, Whitney is still regularly making TikToks with her family and talking about her experiences with her pregnancy. Many of them are responses to people leaving comments asking about her experiences, and a lot of people think she's a great dancer.