Fans Are Elated That Rapper Kendrick Lamar Has Finally Announced His Next Album

Perhaps the most obvious theory as to what the phrase could mean is a reference to Kendrick himself. "K" "Lama" is the first part of Kendrick Lamar's full name and could be a stand-in for himself. Similarly, it could be a pun on "OK Lamar," which would also be a reference to his name and disconnected to the title of the album.

The content of the letter gives little clue as to why K-Dot would use URL "oklama," but Kendrick also signs his letter the same way. The letter posted on his website reads, "I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family."

It continues, "While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.

As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.

There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.

Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all.

See you soon enough."