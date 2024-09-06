Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu The Not-So-Secret Lives of Mormon Husbands: Meet Jessi Ngatikaura's Husband Jessi and Jordan are clearly in love with each other, and kids seeing their parents happy is the only thing that matters. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 6 2024, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram @justjordddy

There is nothing people love more than a good story. Mormon MomTok star Taylor Frankie Paul told the story behind her divorce to fans on a live session. The ripple effect of her admission felt more like a tsunami to the other women within the tight-knit group. Taylor is the reason Mormon MomTok came into existence, and it was built upon their lives as Mormon women. The vibe was holistically wholesome, but that all came crashing down when Taylor told the world about the soft-swinging group.

After Taylor came clean, others within the group began letting fans know that they were not involved in the group. However, the buzz was hot enough to reach the ears of the right TV producers, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was born. The series stars the majority of the original MomTok group. One of the later members of MomTok, Jessi Ngatikaura, is an entrepreneur with her own salonJZ Styles. Who is Jessi's husband, Jordan Ngatikaura?

Who is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jessi Ngatikaura's husband, Jordan Ngatikaura?

Jessi and Jordan got married after her first marriage ended. She has one child with her ex and one child with Jordan, and they appear to be a very happy blended family. According to LinkedIn, Jordan is a manager with RISE Energy. He's also an entrepreneur. It makes sense that Jessi and Jordan both love being bosses, as Jessi has her own brick-and-mortar salon and a line of extensions. Jessi is all about the hair, and Jordan is all about the food.

Jordan Ngatikaura is a big foodie, and even has his an Instagram that's all about food.

Jordan's personal Instagram is filled with the most important aspects of his life, including his family and friends. His bio, however, includes all the other things he's involved with. One happens to be a solar panel company called Nusun, which is not the company listed on his LinkedIn, meaning it may have been a minute since he updated it. He's also got a Foodstagram called Naughty Kitchen (a play on their last name, as the first two syllables are pronounced like the word "naughty").

Longtime MomTok fans think Jessi began hanging out with them to clout chase since she joined after the scandal.

Mormon MomTok solidified into something concise in 2021. At the time, Jessi was not a part of the group, something fans were quick to point out when the show was announced. A search through her TikTok shows a video from June 2023 where she is dancing with Whitney Leavitt at the salon, and she calls Whitney "a MomTok star." We don't know for certain that she wasn't friends with them offline, and we can't assume she was clout-chasing. It's interesting that she joined the fold after swinger-gate.

