Meet 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Whitney Leavitt's Parents The couple has been happily married for 35 years.

Mormon MomTok is about to be the new alliteration on everyone's lips thanks to Hulu's new original series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The series follows a group of women from the corner of the internet known as Mormon MomTok. The group was brought together and honed by Taylor Frankie Paul, who also became the catalyst for the new Hulu series. Taylor came clean and unburdened her soul during a TikTok live session about the circumstances surrounding her divorce, and fans were in for a doozy.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows the fallout of her admission. One of the moms in the group, Whitney Leavitt, had plenty of her own issues during that time and actually moved to Hawaii. Whitney grew up in the LDS faith alongside her siblings. A different scandal made Whitney and her husband move to Hawaii for a few months. Luckily for Whitney's parents, their daughter and grandchildren returned home to Utah just in time for filming the new show. Who are Whitney Leavitt's parents?



Who are 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt's parents, Brady and Stephanie Ellis?

Whitney Leavitt grew up in the LDS faith under the guidance of her parents, Barry Ellis and Stephanie Ellis. The couple, as mentioned by Stephanie on her social media, has been happily married for 35 years.

They certainly have a big Mormon family; Whitney is one of five children. Their faith is very important to them, and they were likely upset to hear the troubling news about the MomTok soft-swinging scandal. Unluckily for Whitney, another issue was going on that had a direct effect on Whitney at that time.



Whitney Leavitt may not have been involved with the soft-swinging debacle, but she's had plenty of her own going on..

Whitney's name swirled around the TikTok realm after she posted a video of her dancing next to her then-newborn child, who was fighting RSV at the time. The definition per the Mayo Clinic states, "Respiratory syncytial virus causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract."

Fans were mad because they felt she was making light of her child's illness. She said of the incident, "I would say the mistake I made was not giving enough context of the situation." But that was not the only issue that came up.



Whitney and her husband, Conner Leavitt, faced a different major problem at the same time the soft-swinging news broke.

Right around the time of the "soft-swinging" debacle, Whitney was dealing with a more personal issue. She discovered that her husband, Conner Leavitt, had set up a Tinder account thanks to a bold follower who posted a video about it.