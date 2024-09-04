Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Taylor Frankie Paul's Net Worth Proves the MomTok Life Is Lucrative While no one can be sure how the scandal has financially affected Taylor, even before it broke, she was making a lot of money: what's her net worth? By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 4 2024, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @tayorfrankiepaul

The Mormon MomTok world is about to reach new heights with Hulu's new series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The series follows the core group of women who make up the influencers in the Mormon MomTok world as they navigate the fallout of a major scandal that hit the group hard in 2022. One of the founders of the group, Taylor Frankie Paul, announced that she and her now ex-husband were getting divorced. With divorce being so frowned upon in the LDS religion, her fans were shocked to hear it.

Article continues below advertisement

However, that shock was only the beginning. Taylor took to TikTok live to answer fans' questions and revealed that she was part of a group of Mormon couples who practiced "soft-swinging." Taylor supposedly broke the rules of the group with another husband involved, and when their respective partners found out, their marriages were deeply fractured. While no one can be sure how much the scandal has financially affected Taylor, even before it broke, she was making a lot of money. What's her net worth?

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

What is Taylor Frankie Paul's net worth?

According to various sources, Taylor's net worth is around $3 million. As a major influencer in the TikTok world, Taylor made money primarily through brand deals with companies whose products they can endorse. In an interview with the New York Post, fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt gave insight into how they all get paid. She said, "It will vary for people depending on what your specialty is, like fitness and health or beauty ... toys or mommy products for your children."

Taylor Frankie Paul (née May) Influencer and TV Personality Net worth: $3 Million Taylor Frankie Paul is one of the creators and influencers involved with Mormon MomTok, a group of young Mormon moms including Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jennifer Affleck, Layla Taylor, and Mikayla Matthews, as they shared aspects of their lives. Birthdate: May 23, 1994 Birthplace: Salt Lake City, Utah Marriage: Tate Paul (2016 – 2022) Relationship: Dakota Mortensen (2023 – Present) Children: Indy Paul (7), Ocean Paul (3), Ever True Mortensen (Born March 2024)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' follows members of the Mormon MomTok group, but who started the group?

The person at the center of the controversy is also the reason Mormon MomTok came into existence. Taylor shares how the group became what it is today in the series. In the trailer, she says, "I created MomTok. It's a group of Mormon moms making TikToks. It started with Whitney, Mayci, Mikayla, and I." The MomTok fans will be given deeper insight into how the scandal has affected the group as friends and as influencers in the premiere season of Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

Taylor's love life and other controversies will also be covered on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'