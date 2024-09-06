Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Secrets, Secrets, Are No Fun: Was Whitney Leavitt in the MomTok Swinger Group? Fellow MomTok star Whitney Leavitt even left Utah after the news spread, leading many to think that they were also involved in the soft-swinging crew. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 6 2024, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

The newest Hulu Original in the streaming service's lineup is both controversial and intriguing. While the world began healing after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of young, conventionally attractive Mormon mommies began posting cute videos of their kids and family life. They quickly attracted a following, and soon, Mormon MomTok was born. They had a strong following, and the women built careers for themselves, but their swift and fast rise soon felt the gravity of reality and fell hard.

MomTok creator Taylor Frankie Paul went live on TikTok and shared that she and other members of the MomTok group were involved in a soft-swinging arrangement. The news nearly broke MomTok completely, but Hulu saw TV gold and took it. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows the majority of the MomTok stars after the fallout of Taylor's confession. Fellow MomTok star Whitney Leavitt even left Utah after the news spread, leading many to think that they were also involved in the soft-swinging crew.

Were Whitney Leavitt and her husband members of the soft-swinging group Taylor Frankie Paul was in?

Whitney and her husband are adamant that they were not members of the soft-swinging group. There also isn't any evidence that either of them was involved. There has been speculation ever since the news broke about who was involved, as there are a few original members of the MomTok who opted out of joining the series. It's safe to assume that Whitney and her husband Connor weren't in the group; why did they suddenly move to Hawaii, only to move back to Utah two months later? What happened exactly?

Whitney and Connor moved their family to Hawaii after he made a major mistake in their marriage.

In the first episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, viewers see Whitney and her family returning after a two-month spell in Hawaii. She initially told the group that they left to get away from the soft-swinging scandal but later shared the truth. Her husband, Connor, set up a Tinder profile that was found by someone who knew both of them. She and Connor eventually posted a video to come clean. Many of her fans were upset by the fact that she stayed with him after the fact, but that's LDS life.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' gives original 'Mean Girls' vibes, and Whitney is fine being Regina George.

Whitney is still receiving flack for the RSV TikTok but continues creating her content because the fans outweigh the hate. One thing that stands out in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is it's similarities to Mean Girls.