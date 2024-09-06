'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’: Whitney and Connor Address Tinder Cheating Scandal

Viewers will see more of the lives of Mormon mom TikTok influencer group, #MomTok, on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The group sparked controversy in 2022 after its creator, Taylor Frankie Paul, unveiled that she, her ex-husband, and several other members were involved in a swinging sex scandal. The swinging scandal rocked MomTok's community to the core, and no one was more upset about it than Taylor's on-again, off-again friend and castmate, Whitney Leavitt.

Article continues below advertisement

While Whitney was in the group during the swinging scandal, she clarified on her TikTok and the show that she wasn't involved in the extracurricular activities. However, she and her husband, Connor Leavitt, were entangled in a separate scandal, as allegations of Connor cheating on Whitney surfaced online. Here's what the couple said about the rumors.

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Did Connor cheat on Whitney Leavitt? 'The Secret Lives of Mormon' stars revealed the truth on the show.

During The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives series premiere, Connor and Whitney returned to Utah after leaving their community to live in Hawaii. Her friends discussed her return at a girls day at Jessi Ngatikaura's house, prompting Jennifer Affleck to share a rumor she heard about Connor. "I've heard some rumors about Whitney, and maybe they're not true," Jen told the group. "Someone found Connor on Tinder."

Whitney's best friend, Mayci Neeley, then admitted in a confessional that she also saw a post in the subreddit "MomTok Gossip" claiming they saw Connor's Tinder account. She also said Whitney told everyone the account wasn't real and that someone created the account using old photos of him from high school. However, she shared a different story when she and Connor settled into their new home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

Whitney confessed to covering up Connor’s infidelity on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’

In another scene from the series premiere, Whitney and Connor address the Tinder cheating scandal. While sitting on their couch, the couple admitted that the rumors of him using the dating app were true and that they had covered up the scandal to protect their family. "I don't want to lie about it anymore," Whitney tells Connor in the scene. Whitney further shared with her husband that she lied about his infidelity when Taylor Frankie Paul asked her about it during their lunch outing in an earlier scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Connor sympathized with his wife and told her he knew "it must be hard" for her to keep the truth to herself. He also said that, even though his personal life was exposed online, he didn't want to be perceived as the "victim" in their situation and took full accountability for using the app. "I just hate talking about what happened to me in the same breath as what I did to you," Connor said. "I feel like it flips the script and turns me into a victim, when, in this scenario, I'm not. And I definitely want there to be a distinction."

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

"These were actions I took," he continued. "I had a real problem, and it led to something that really hurt my wife. I'm so sorry and I'm working on myself." Whitney later shared in a confessional interview that she lied about the infidelity because of the "serious" weight the act holds in the Church of Latter-Day Saints, or LDS. She then confessed to her friends the scandal was true and was part of the reason she and Connor moved to Hawaii. "I just wanted to get away," Whitney told the group.

Whitney also told the group that Connor only had inappropriate conversations with people he met on Tinder and never met them in real life. While most of the women supported Whitney, Taylor reacted by saying she felt like a "scapegoat" for why her friend moved. Whitney initially told her friends she left due to MomTok's swinging scandal where Taylor admitted that several members of the TikTok group had swapped romantic partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Connor and Whitney Leavitt still together?

Connor and Whitney have stayed together since opening up about their marital woes. In April 2024, the couple announced that they're expecting their third child in October. Whitney also celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in August with a simple but sweet message to her husband. "Happy eight years bb," she wrote to Connor. Love doing life with you."

Article continues below advertisement

While many of the relationships in Whitney's friend group faced plenty of drama this season, it's good to know she and Connor remain solid!