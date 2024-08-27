Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Unpacking the Evidence: Who Is Behind the Murder of Sazz in 'Only Murders in the Building'? Sazz was shot in the chest while in Charles's apartment, though some believe that bullet might have been intended for Charles. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 27 2024, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 and 4 of Only Murders in the Building. The Season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building left viewers with several pressing questions. The biggest one, obviously, is: Who killed Sazz (Jane Lynch)? Not Sazz! Another key question you may have is: Was the bullet intended for Charles (Steve Martin)?

To recap, Sazz was shot in Charles’s apartment while searching for a vintage bottle of wine intended to celebrate Oliver’s (Martin Short) Broadway victory. Earlier, she had told Charles that she needed to discuss something “sensitive.” Realizing that the chance might never come again, Sazz tried to write a message on the floor with her own blood. With this new mystery on our hands, it’s time to unravel who killed Sazz and why. Let's dive in!

Who killed Sazz in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Source: Hulu

While we don’t yet know who killed Sazz in Only Murders in the Building, we’ll find out soon enough. What we do know is that Sazz’s murderer may be using her phone to communicate with Charles and is trying to cover their tracks, even attempting to replace a window while Charles and the gang were negotiating a Hollywood movie deal. However, the killer might have made a mistake by leaving behind a crucial clue.

After Sazz seemingly goes missing, Charles texts her, and "she" replies, "Sorry, I had to jet off last minute to cover Bakula on set ... in LA." However, after Charles visits her home and realizes she hasn’t been there for some time — and learns from her co-star that she never showed up on set — he begins to worry.

But, being part of one of the best crime podcasts in New York, Charles, Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver soon piece together that the whistling sound in Charles's apartment is coming from a bullet hole. With the help of Howard's new dog, Gravey (spelled wrong because he was a cadaver dog), they use the scent he picks up from Charles's floor to lead the gang right to the place where Sazz was last — the incinerator.

If Sazz didn’t die from the bullet that pierced her chest, she certainly did when she was thrown into the incinerator. As Charles begins searching the incinerator, which oddly enough has an "out of order" sign on it, he pulls out a piece of metal. This piece turns out to be a joint made in Bulgaria — the same place where Sazz had all of her joint replacements made (remember her shrine devoted to all the broken bones she suffered on set?).

It's at this moment that Charles and the gang realize Sazz was murdered. He then texts her phone, "You’re not Sazz. Who are you?" and receives the chilling reply: "Not your f--king friend."

Who could have killed Sazz in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Source: Hulu Bev Melon played by Molly Shannon in Season 4 of 'OMITB'

If there's one thing we've learned from past seasons, it's that a fresh set of faces isn’t always a good sign. After Ben Glenroy was murdered, Cliff and Donna, who were new to the series, turned out to be the culprits behind the crime. Now, one of the new faces that stands out as a potential suspect in Sazz’s murder is Bev Melon (Molly Shannon). She’s a high-powered businesswoman, similar to Donna, who was a producer.

Two other potential suspects, though we don't yet know their motive, is the Brothers sisters — yes, their last name is actually Brothers. From the start, they don’t exude a friendly vibe and are surrounded by an aura of mystery.

Source: Hulu The Brothers sisters in Season 4 of 'OMITB'

In any event, based on the context of the text Charles received from Sazz's potential killer, that bullet very well could have been meant for him. Since Sazz is often mistaken for him due to her role as his stunt double, she may have taken the bullet by accident. After all, Charles's apartment was quite dark inside!