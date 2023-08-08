Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Murder Mystery Accepted! Let's Figure Out Who Killed Ben on 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ delivers a major plot twist on Ben's death. Here are some potential suspects we think may have killed Ben. By Jennifer Farrington Aug. 8 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 1 of Only Murders in the Building. At the end of Season 2 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, we watched Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) collapse to his death — or did we? It all happened within seconds of the opening act of Oliver’s (Martin Short) Broadway show, leaving us in utter shock. With Oliver’s career now on the brink of ruin and Ben sprawled across the stage floor with a mouth full of blood, the burning question remains: Who killed Ben?

Ben didn’t actually die during the premiere of the play (whew), but he does eventually die in Season 3 (bummer). Could Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep) be the culprit behind Ben’s death? Let’s explore a few plausible theories.

Ben may have been poisoned but that didn’t kill him.

While fans were led to believe Ben may have been poisoned at the end of Season 2, his character makes an astounding (and kind of scary) return during Oliver’s afterparty for his play Death Rattle. After bursting through the door, Ben excitedly asks the crowd “Who farted” and proceeds to yell “Momma’s back, b-----s! That’s right, I’m alive!”

But, by the end of the episode, a deceased Ben is falling through the ceiling of an Arconia elevator, but not before several drops of his blood grace the top of Charles’s (Steve Martin) hat and face. So, who did it? Who is behind Ben’s death?

Who killed Ben in Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Considering the show’s name and past reputation, it’s only natural to assume Ben was murdered. And we have a few ideas as to who might have committed the crime. Let’s start with Meryl’s character, Loretta. While she was initially excited to meet Ben during the first read-through of the script, that died down after he … well … died and then re-emerged from the afterlife.

After making his grand entrance at the party, Ben addresses certain members of the cast, including Loretta. Without wasting any time, Ben blatantly calls her a snake. “Cobro knows a fellow snake when he sees one,” Ben snaps. He then proceeds to hiss in her face like a ferocious reptile. Soon after, Loretta abruptly leaves the party but not before saying to Mabel (Selena Gomez), “Ben may be back, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s a f-----g a-----e.” Clearly, Meryl’s character is no fan of Ben's!

Howard is another prime suspect in Ben’s death.

If we think back to the first day of the script read-through, Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) made it a point to interrupt Oliver before he could formally address his cast. “We thank you for your attention,” Howard announces in a pleasant tone. He continues, “Brief anecdote, I remember when I auditioned for Mr. Oliver Putnam for this very play.” Howard then turns to Oliver and says, “Do you remember what you said to me?” Oliver replies, “I sure do, I said how about you be my assistant instead.”

Distastefully, Howard finishes off his brief spiel with “That’s right, word for word.” Although Howard doesn’t give off killer vibes, jealousy sure can be a dangerous thing, especially when someone like Ben “steals” the lead role and Howard is left handling clipboard duties.

Who else could have killed Ben in ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

The producer of the fictitious play Death Rattle and her son are some other contenders now on our radar. The fact that Ben continuously complained to them about his unpleasant dressing room coupled with the odd behavior the two displayed has us questioning their role in his death. Don’t tell me you already forgot the scene where the mother and son share an intimate kiss during the script read-through and the only explanation she offers is “He’s gay, so I can kiss him like that”? We sure didn’t!