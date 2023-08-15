Home > Television > Stream & Chill We Think This Person Was in Ben's Dressing Room in 'Only Murders in the Building' Before Paul Rudd's character died on stage, he got into a heated conversation with someone in his dressing room, and they may be his killer. By Jennifer Farrington Aug. 15 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. The hit show Only Murders in the Building kicked off Season 3 with a bang — a literal bang to Paul Rudd’s character, Ben Glenroy. And now that we’ve got a new murder mystery on our hands, we’re eager to piece together the puzzle and reveal the culprit. So, let’s get down to business. We’ll start by addressing the question we all want to know the answer to: Who was in Ben’s dressing room before he died?

At the end of Episode 3, we learned that Ben engaged in quite a heated, yet intimate discussion with a special somebody. And that somebody may have killed off Paul Rudd’s character. So, let’s untangle the details and see who it might be.

Who was in Ben Glenroy's dressing room before he collapsed on stage?

Source: Hulu

Thanks to the camera Jesse Williams’s character Tobert (that’s pronounced Robert with a “T”) had recording inside Ben’s dressing room just before he made his debut on stage for Death Rattle, we now know Ben wasn’t alone before the show. While we can’t see who Ben is talking to or if they were an item, we do know there was chemistry between the two.

“I want you, I want you so f------ bad, but you’re going to ruin my career,” Ben professes to the unknown person. He then leaps from his seat and declares “And I’m gonna like it.” At this point, we’re assuming the two share a steamy kiss. So, who is it? It’s safe to assume Kimber (Ashley Park) was the person in Ben’s dressing room just before he collapsed on stage.

Did Kimber kill Ben Glenroy in ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Source: Hulu

Kimber may be Ben’s killer considering she doesn’t have her Death Rattle-themed hankie. When Charles (Steve Martin) asked her for it, she hesitantly replied, “I must have thrown it away or donated it to a good cause.” And thanks to Mabel (Selena Gomez), we think Ben grabbed his killer’s hankie just before plunging to his death.

If that’s not enough to convince you, think back to the brief conversation that took place between Ben and Kimber when he “came back to life.” While Ben had a few choice words for Loretta, he apologized to Kimber for making things so messy.

The final clue that points to Kimber is her desire to be in the limelight. Although Kimber initially came off as this quiet, easy-going woman, her true colors shone through after Loretta put on a striking performance for Donna (Linda Edmond) and her son (which, by the way, ultimately saved Oliver’s (Martin Short) show).

Source: Hulu

After singing her heart out alongside Meryl Streep’s character, Kimber’s voice trails off and begins to narrate. “When a spark catches fire, the only place you want to be is at the center of that fire. But, if one person is shining a little brighter than the others, sometimes you can't help it, it's a competitive business, you may need to snuff them out.” Did Kimber just say you need to wipe out your competition when they steal the spotlight? It sure did sound like it! Watch out, Loretta!