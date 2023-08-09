Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Who Plays Maxine on ‘Only Murders in the Building’? Here's Where You've Seen Her Before Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' introduces us to Maxine, a theater critic. But who plays Maxine and what else has she starred in? By Jennifer Farrington Aug. 9 2023, Published 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of Only Murders in the Building. Season 3 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building brings with it some fresh faces, and of course, a new murder mystery ready to be solved. One character who seems to have sparked significant interest from viewers is Maxine. In Season 3, Episode 2, we’re introduced to theater critic Maxine, though she and Oliver (Martin Short) appear to have some history.

While Maxine comes across as a gentle person who is merely just trying to do her job, it was her comments that prompted Oliver to suffer a minor heart attack. If you’re wondering who plays Maxine in Only Murders in the Building and where you’ve seen her before, we’ve got answers!

Maxine on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is played by Noma Dumezweni.

Noma Dumezweni snagged the role of Maxine on Only Murders in the Building, and rightfully so. Her gentle yet candid approach to the role allows her to fit in perfectly with the current cast. Noma was born on July 28, 1969, in Swaziland, a country located in Southern Africa. Swaziland has since been renamed to Eswatini, officially known as the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Although Noma may be new to Only Murders in the Building fans, she’s pretty well known in Hollywood. In fact, in 2006, Noma collected the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for A Raisin in the Sun. She went on to collect yet another Olivier Award in 2017 for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

What other movies and TV shows did Noma Dumezweni star in?

Although Noma hails from a place that is located nearly 9,000 miles away from the U.S., she’s made quite a name for herself in the North American entertainment industry. Some of the top films and TV shows Noma has starred in include: The Little Mermaid (2023), as The Queen

Best Interests (2023), as Samantha

Normal People (2020), as Gillian

Mary Poppins Returns (2018), as Miss Penny Farthing

Noma also starred in The Undoing, playing the role of Haley Fitzgerald, as well as the Netflix hit The Watcher, as Theodora Birch. She also appears in August 2023's Retribution, a film led by award-winning actor Liam Neeson, and let’s just say the film gives us Taken vibes.

Is Noma Dumezweni married with kids?

Although Noma doesn’t appear to be dating anyone or married, she currently co-parents her daughter, Caoimhe, with Irish drummer Damian Grant. In June 2023, Noma wished Damian a Happy Father’s Day on Instagram and praised him for being “a wonderful father." She went on: “We got this Co-parenting DOWN! Grateful, You being absolutely there for Q. You’re a Wonderful Father.”