Does Oliver Meet His Demise in 'Only Murders in the Building'? Find Out What Happens After Oliver Putnam suffers a medical emergency in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building,' fans want to know what happens to him. Does he die? By Jennifer Farrington Aug. 8 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Putting the age gap aside, we must admit Oliver (Martin Short), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles (Steve Martin) make for the perfect trio of friends in Only Murders in the Building. And if something were to happen to any one of them, let’s just say we’d be beside ourselves.

During Season 3, Episode 2 of the comedy-drama-filled series, the three amigos nearly become two after Oliver suffers a medical emergency. Actually, the three comrades were nearly wiped out all at the same time, but we’ll save that for another time. So, what happens to Oliver in Only Murders in the Building? Here's what we know.

What happens to Oliver in ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Source: Hulu

From the start, Oliver has become a favorite of mine (and, well, many). The struggling theater director’s exaggerated take on life and constant rollercoaster of emotions keeps us on our toes waiting to see what he’ll bring next. But, it seems as though Oliver’s “need to succeed” attitude is on the verge of taking him six feet under.

Oliver suffers a minor heart attack at the beginning of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, and he can thank his stressful career and poor eating habits for that (we all know he’s a fan of the dips). Oliver found himself lying across the steps of the cathedral where Ben’s funeral was held after a well-known theater critic blatantly rejected his play, Death Rattle.

Fearing his career as a theater director might be nearing its end, Oliver induces a high level of stress upon himself and only fuels the fire by recollecting back to one of his last conversations with Ben (Paul Rudd). As Ben reads through his lines describing the sound of a beating heart, Oliver is tightly grasping his chest, hoping to find relief from the pain his heart is causing him.

Does Oliver Putnam die?

Source: Hulu

Thankfully, we don’t have to say goodbye to Oliver — yet. After nearly dying within the same walls that temporarily housed Ben’s body, Oliver overcomes the minor heart attack. As serious as the condition might be, Oliver attempted to shrug it off by calling it “a right of passage in the theater.”

Although Oliver’s son Will (Ryan Broussard) is worried about his father’s condition, Oliver attempts to lighten the mood (typical parent move) by pointing out that Bob Fosse had five heart attacks (even though the last one killed him).

Of course, Oliver’s doctor quickly chimed in that he might not be so lucky the next time if he doesn’t start implementing major changes in his daily life habits. Some of those include modifying his diet (yes, that means cutting out the dips), monitoring his heartbeat with a doctor-issued monitor, and avoiding stress.

