What Is Steve Martin's Net Worth? He's One Wild and Crazy (and Wealthy!) Guy

Beloved comedian Steve Martin has a decades-long resumé that includes film, TV, stand-up comedy, stage shows, books, banjo, and more. The man is multi-talented, hilarious, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

From his days as a "wild and crazy guy" along with Dan Aykroyd in the early days of Saturday Night Live to his role as a true-crime podcast host on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin has drawn us in with his signature combination of intelligent, irreverent humor and slapstick physicality. Over the years, Steve has built a massive net worth, but just how much does The Jerk himself have in the bank?

What is Steve Martin's net worth?

Think of your favorite Steve Martin movie. Almost everyone I know has a different one. That's how many hit movies this man has made during his career. (For what it's worth, my favorite is All of Me.) Now think of your favorite TV role of his. Now your favorite book he's written. Now your favorite album (comedy or music!). You see where I'm going with this. The man is prolific, and all of his work has added up to an impressive net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Steve Martin Comedian, writer, actor, musician, producer Net worth: $140 million Comedian, writer, actor, and musician Steve Martin has been a staple in film, TV, and more since the 1970s. After getting his start as a writer for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, Steve found wild success as a stand-up comedian and eventually, a movie and television star. Steve is also the author of several books and plays and in his later years began recording bluegrass music. (He plays the banjo!) Birthdate: Aug. 14, 1945 Birthplace: Waco, Texas Birth name: Stephen Glenn Martin Father: Glenn Vernon Martin Mother: Mary Lee Martin (née Stewart) Marriages: Victoria Tennant​​ (m. 1986; div. 1994)​, Anne Stringfield ​(m. 2007) Children: Mary (b. 2012) Education: Santa Ana College; California State University, Long Beach; UCLA

His massive net worth is due not only to the sheer amount of work he's put out but also to the quality of that work. Per Wikipedia, by 2003, Steve "ranked fourth on the box office stars list." Fourth! This was thanks to his starring roles in massive hits like Cheaper by the Dozen and Bringing Down the House.

Simply put, Steve Martin has had a hand in some of the most classic, quotable, and enduring comedic material of all time. And so, it's only right that he has over $100 million to show for it. So, what does one of the most successful comedians of all time do with all that dough? Why, collect art of course!

Steve Martin has an impressive art collection.

In a segment with CBS Sunday Morning, Steve said that he first started buying paintings from antique stores and hanging them in his home. He liked the way they looked so much that he eventually became a more serious art collector. "What makes really great art great is you can never quite sum it up," he said.

Steve's collection includes pieces from huge names in the art world, like Pablo Picasso, Roy Lichtenstein, Edward Hopper, and more. He's such a serious collector that he "even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s," per ARTnews.

The Apple TV Plus documentary Steve! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces explores Steve Martin's career and personal life "Then" — as a younger performer — and "Now," as the older, wiser, "nicer, kinder, more open" (his words) comedy legend.