Jon Stewart's Career Has Transformed Him into One of the Wealthiest Men in Comedy Jon Stewart is coming back to 'The Daily Show' as an executive producer and weekly host, but what is his net worth after all his years of fame?

He’s not technically a pundit, but Jon Stewart’s voice has influenced many people’s political opinions and behaviors throughout his storied career. He kicked off as a standup comedian in the ‘80s, closing the Comedy Cellar at the end of the 2 a.m. shows in the New York City comedy circuit. Of course, if he dropped into the Cellar today, he’d get a primetime spot at a last-minute notice.

But Jon gained notoriety not for his standup nor his acting, but because of his time on The Daily Show. In 1999, he took over hosting the Comedy Central satire talk show and transformed it into an Emmy-winning machine. It even won two Peabody Awards for its 2000 and 2004 election coverage, even though the priority was always comedy. After leaving the show to Trevor Noah, Jon developed his own Apple TV Plus show. But what is his net worth?



Jon Stewart has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

Jon Stewart has been on the comedy circuit for almost 40 years, so it’s no surprise that someone as successful as he is would have an impressive net worth. At The Daily Show’s peak, Jon was taking home $25 million per year, which is the equivalent of almost $500,000 per week of work. What we wouldn’t give to make that!

In addition, he directed the film, Rosewater, which earned $3 million in box office revenue, and later started his own show on Apple TV Plus, The Problem with Jon Stewart. However, the show was canceled after two seasons because of creative differences in which Jon wanted to criticize China and Apple wouldn’t allow it.

Jon Stewart Comedian, writer, producer, director, political commentator, actor, and television host Net worth: $120 Million Jon Stewart is an American comedian known for hosting The Daily Show and The Problem with Jon Stewart, winning 22 Emmy Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2022. Birth Name: Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz Birth Date: November 28, 1962 Birth Place: New York City, N.Y. Mother: Marian Leibowitz (née Laskin) Father: Donald Leibowitz Spouse: Tracey Lynn Stewart (née McShane) Children: Nathan Thomas Stewart (b. 2004), Maggie Rose Stewart (b. 2006) Education: The College of William & Mary, B.A. in Psychology (1984)

In addition to his comedy talk shows, Jon was an actor for many years, appearing in movies such as Big Daddy, Playing by Heart, The Faculty, and other ‘90s films. But he’s known most for his writing and producing, co-creating popular Comedy Central shows such as The Larry Wilmore Show and The Colbert Report.

Of course, some of Jon’s net worth is tied up in real estate, like any major celebrity. In 2014, he sold a TriBeCa apartment for $17.5 million, although he originally paid $5.8 million for it when he bought it in 2005. He also owns two next-door riverfront mansions in Red Bank, N.J. with a combined value higher than $7 million.



Even with all of his riches, Jon devotes a lot of time and money to philanthropy. He and his wife bought two farms in New Jersey to serve as sanctuaries for abused animals. The second farm they bought in Colts Neck saves animals from getting slaughtered. He has also advocated for the 9/11 First Responders Bill, helping it pass to give first responders payouts for medical issues caused by their heroic actions.