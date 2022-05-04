Man Hurls Himself at Dave Chappelle During Netflix Is a Joke Festival Performance

Dave Chappelle appears to have been attacked on stage while performing as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Featuring more than 130 artists, Netflix Is a Joke Fest celebrates the best comedy acts across the U.S. and beyond. Dave booked the gig even though he garnered considerable criticism for including anti-trans jokes in The Closer, the Netflix special that premiered on Oct. 5, 2021.