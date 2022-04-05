Chris Rock's Siblings Are Weighing in On the Ongoing Controversy Around the Slap

Tony, who also works as a standup comedian, was the first to speak out during a set in Raleigh, North Carolina. During the set, he said that he might not have been as restrained as his brother was if Will Smith had slapped him.

"If you think you're going to walk up on this stage — this ain't the motherf--king Oscars — and if you walk your ass up here, you ain't nominated for shit but these motherf--king hands," Tony said.