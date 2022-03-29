Did Jada Pinkett Smith Ever Date Chris Rock? A Look at Their Pre-Oscars History

The 2022 Oscars were an emotional roller coaster for all of us. But this was especially the case for Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, who were at the center of a viral controversy.

Things went left after Chris Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada’s hair, and was immediately met with violence at the hands of her husband — both literally and figuratively. Everyone — including Chris — was shocked by Will’s reaction given his usually light-hearted demeanor and the nature of Chris's seemingly harmless jab.