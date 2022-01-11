Don't Expect Any Carlton Dances in 'Bel-Air' — The 'Fresh Prince' Reboot Has a Darker Edge

Where did the idea for a darker reboot stem from in the first place? Will Smith was inspired by a 2019 fan film titled Bel-Air, which retold the Fresh Prince story with a darker, edgier tone.

The fan film's writer and director, Morgan Cooper, is now another executive producer for the upcoming reboot series. Will described in a YouTube video (via UsWeekly) why he was inspired by Morgan's vision for the Fresh Prince.