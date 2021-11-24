How Did Newcomer Jabari Banks Become the New Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

Jabari told Entertainment Weekly, "Growing up, people always told me I resembled Will and his energy ... When I got the call, they said, 'This isn't Will Smith, superstar.' They weren't going for that. And so when they chose me, it took me a couple of weeks to realize that they chose me for me — for what I do. I just had to lean into my instincts and everything that I've learned from my experiences, and there's so many parallels between me and Will, the character."