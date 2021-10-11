Alfonso Ribeiro Amassed an Impressive Net Worth During His Decades-Long Career

As the host of America's Funniest Home Videos since 2015, Alfonso Ribeiro has delighted viewers with his excellent sense of humor and charming personality. The television host, actor, and director replaced Tom Bergeron a few years ago, obtaining even more fans in the process.

As a former child actor, Alfonso has appeared in more than 30 productions. And as a two-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee, he garnered professional recognition for his work on various programs. So, how much is Alfonso's net worth?