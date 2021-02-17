ABC News Staple Gio Benitez Met His Husband on Instagram

In April of 2020, Gio began his new role as the Transportation Correspondent for ABC News, and he mainly works out of New York and Washington D.C.

Those who watch the news as part of their daily or nightly routines often grow attached to (or form opinions about) the anchors and correspondents they see each broadcast. Gio Benitez is a staple on multiple ABC News programs, including Good Morning America , Nightline, 20/20, and World News Tonight.

When he's not appearing on your TV screens, Gio is a married man. Find out more about his husband below.

His latest career venture is as the host of the A&E true crime series, I Survived a Crime. On the show, Gio speaks to people who survived criminal acts or other harrowing situations.

Tommy replied to his husband with an adorable message: "You are my everything," Tommy stated. "Love you more than words can say."

On Jan. 28, 2021, Gio shared a video to celebrate Tommy's birthday. "Happy, Happy Birthday to the world's most amazing husband. I love you, Tommy DiDario," the journalist wrote. "So happy to be able to celebrate with you."

Gio and Tommy often post photos together online, and they often commemorate anniversaries, birthdays, and holidays with sweet messages.

He shares interviews with fellow celebrities like Kiernan Shipka, Alicia Silverstone, Jennifer Morrison, Joseph Morgan, and Alexander Ludwig on his Instagram page.

Like his husband, Tommy is no stranger to appearing on TV. He's done spots on Rachael Ray, Entertainment Tonight, and The Today Show.

The 35-year-old began dating Tommy DiDario in 2015 after meeting on Instagram. Their first date was over "tacos, guac & margarita(s)." Gio and Tommy got engaged by September of 2015 while they were on a trip to Paris. Less than a year later, in April of 2016, the two swapped vows in a Miami ceremony, which was officiated by Tommy's sister.

You might recognize Tommy from Tinsley Mortimer's reality show.

For people who are huge fans of reality TV, Gio's husband might look familiar. Tommy has an interesting connection to one of Bravo's most famous Housewives. Before she appeared on RHONY, Tinsley Mortimer had her own reality show on the CW called High Society. The series only ran for eight episodes in 2010, and it centered on Tinsley's life and inner circle as a socialite. Tommy appeared on six episodes of the show because he dated star Paul Johnson Calderon.

Shortly after the show finished airing in the summer of 2010, Tommy spoke about the experience with Tall Dark Roast. "It definitely was a drama-packed show! I thought the show served its purpose which was to entertain. I met a lot of great people through doing the show, but the life that the cast lives isn't a representation of what my life is like. I'm a normal guy living in New York City, working really hard in this industry."

He didn't always find common ground with his co-stars. "It was hard for me to relate to some of the other cast members because my life doesn't revolve around what social event I am going to next," he continued. "My focus is my acting and modeling work and it is a really fast-paced industry where you have to stay focused on what’s really important. It's very easy to get caught up in the social scene in the city, but at the end of the day, I have other things that I focus more of my time on."