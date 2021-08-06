Alfonso Ribeiro and His Wife, Angela Unkrich, Have Been Together for Almost a Decade

Alfonso shot to fame with Carlton Banks's role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After the classic sitcom wrapped in 1996, he went on to appear in shows like In the House and Things We Do for Love. Angela is a writer. So, what else is there to know about Alfonso's wife?

America's Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro married Angela Unkrich in a sunset ceremony held in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, 2012. The stars will celebrate their nine-year anniversary this year.

Alfonso managed to convince Angela to go on a few dates in the end, and they have been inseparable ever since.

"I didn't know who he was at the time," Angela told Yahoo! Movies in 2018. "I was very much in the 'I don't want to date anyone in entertainment.'"

As the story has it, Alfonso and Angela first met at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in 2011. Alfonso made the first move — but Angela wasn't interested.

Alfonso Ribeiro gave an interview to the 'Atlanta Black Star,' which caused some buzz on Twitter.

During the July 2021 interview, Alfonso was asked about whether his everyday life has ever reminded him of a specific scene in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The scene in question sees his on-screen character, Carlton Banks, get rejected by a Black fraternity. Alfonso said that similar things happen to him quite often, mainly because of his marriage.

In Season 4, Episode 8 of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Carlton and Will (Will Smith) try for a Black fraternity. Will passes the test with flying colors, while the peppy, slightly too perfection-focused Carlton is turned away.

The scene explores different approaches prevailing in the Black community. Carlton gets rejected by the fraternity because of his personality and socio-economic background. The incident propels him to deliver a heartfelt speech on the importance of sticking together. "Being Black isn't what I'm trying to be. It's what I am," Carlton says. "I'm running the same race and jumping the same hurdles you are, so why are you tripping me up?"

Alfonso told the Atlanta Black Star that marrying a white woman has made him feel alienated from the community. "I am in a mixed relationship. And I get things and looks and comments constantly. And I find it very interesting because you see a lot of things on social media where people say things and people have positions and perspectives," he said. "And it’s not easy to make that choice, because you're not at home in any home. I'm never going to be white and I'm never going to be fully supported in the Black house." "So I’m in my own little world with support from almost no one, to be in love with someone I’ve fallen in love with," he added. "How does that make sense?"

Several people took to Twitter to refute Alfonso's comments by pointing out that they don't know who his wife is. "I swear on that German chocolate cake sitting in the refrigerator downstairs that I'm going to sneak and get a slice of after my wife falls asleep that I have never heard anyone in the Black community ever say anything about Alfonso Ribeiro or his wife. This cat is [delusional]," tweeted @jabba2711.

