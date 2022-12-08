'The Daily Show' Reveals a Strong Lineup of Guest Hosts Amid Trevor Noah's Exit
So long, partner.
After announcing his departure from The Daily Show nearly three months ago, Trevor Noah revealed that his final episode on the series would be on Dec. 8, 2022. With his last broadcast just hours away, Comedy Central has unveiled how the show will move forward without the Emmy-winning comedian.
As the network continues its search for a new permanent host (or hosts, according to rumors), a series of hilarious celebrity guest hosts will take over the series. Many of these individuals have late-night hosting experiences, but those who don't are more than ready to take on the challenge. On that note, stick around to find out who's stepping in as a guest host of The Daily Show.
'The Daily Show' reveals who will guest host after Trevor Noah's exit.
Ahead of Trevor Noah's final episode on The Daily Show, the network announced a list of celebrities that will take the reins as rotating guest hosts until a permanent replacement officially takes over. So, who can we expect to see?
Well, those filling in as guest hosts include Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans. Many of the late-night show's correspondents and contributors will also tackle the hosting duties, according to E! News.
The president of Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy, recently released an official statement and reflected on the 38-year-old comedian's ongoing legacy on the satirical news show.
"As we enter Trevor's final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions," he said, per E! News. "Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team."
Trevor Noah announced his exit during the Sept. 29 episode of 'The Daily Show.'
For those who may have forgotten, Trevor Noah announced his exit to a stunned studio audience during the Sept. 29, 2022, episode of The Daily Show.
"I realized that after seven years, my time is up," Trevor revealed. "But in the most beautiful way, honestly. I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s--ty on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."
He added that the pandemic made him realize he missed traveling and performing stand-up.
"I spent two years in my apartment not on the road," he explained. "Stand up was done. When I got back out there again, I realized there's another part of my life I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere doing everything."
Catch Trevor's last episode of The Daily Show on Dec. 8 at 11:00 p.m. EST on Comedy Central.