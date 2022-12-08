'The Daily Show' Reveals a Strong Lineup of Guest Hosts Amid Trevor Noah's Exit

The president of Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy, recently released an official statement and reflected on the 38-year-old comedian's ongoing legacy on the satirical news show.

"As we enter Trevor's final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions," he said, per E! News. "Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team."