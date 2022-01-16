Logo
Home > Entertainment > Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones
Source: Getty Images

Comedian Leslie Jones' Latest Venture Is Hosting 'Supermarket Sweep' — Her Net Worth

By

Jan. 16 2022, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Comedian Leslie Jones has done just about everything. In 2016, she starred in the all-female Ghostbusters reboot, she starred on Saturday Night Live from 2014-2018, and recently, she earned national recognition for her running Twitter commentary on the Olympics. While fans of her comedy are waiting to see what Leslie will do next, it seems she's currently content as the host of the new Supermarket Sweep.

Article continues below advertisement

For such a long history in the entertainment industry, fans want to know: what is Leslie Jones' net worth? Here's everything we know about the money she's built around her career.

Leslie Jones
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What is Leslie Jones' net worth?

Leslie Jones didn't begin her career interested in comedy. As a military brat, she moved across the United States before eventually settling in Los Angeles. Leslie eventually attended Chapman University on a basketball scholarship. She worked as a disc jockey for the local radio station and contemplated playing basketball overseas for a brief time. Per The New Yorker, when her coach Brian Berger left for a job at Colorado State, Leslie followed him.

During her time at Colorado State, Leslie changed her major several times, including pre-law, accounting, computer science, and finally settling on communications. She began a stand-up career in college after friends encouraged her to sign up for a "Funniest Person on Campus" contest, which she won. After graduation, she was encouraged by Mother Love and Dave Chappelle to move to New York City for two years, but Leslie eventually returned to L.A.

Article continues below advertisement
Leslie Jones
Source: Getty Images

After being booed as the opener for Jamie Foxx, Leslie stopped performing for three years. In 2010, she was spotted by Chris Rock at a comedy club, and he encouraged her to keep going. It was Chris who also helped her get a job at Saturday Night Live. Shortly before she exited SNL, Leslie appeared in more than a few films, such as Trainwreck and Ghostbusters. She recently appeared in the Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America, in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Leslie Jones

Comedian, Actress, TV Host

Net worth: $7 Million

Comedian Leslie Jones began a career in comedy during college in 1987, when when a friend signed her up for a "Funniest Person on Campus" contest. After she won, Leslie left school for Los Angeles and began performing stand-up in the clubs around the area. At the encouragement of comedy powerhouses Mother Love and Dave Chapelle, she moved to New York City to hone her craft for two years and returned to Los Angeles.

Recently, Leslie has starred in films such as Trainwreck, Ghostbusters, and Coming 2 America. She is the current host of Supermarket Sweep.

Birth date: September 7, 1967

Birth place: Memphis, Tenn.

Birth name: Annette "Leslie" Jones

Father: Unknown

Mother: Unknown

Marriages: N/A

Children: N/A

Education: Chapman University, Colorado State University

Leslie Jones.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

As of 2022, Leslie's net worth is around $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. After her viral commentary on the 2016 Summer Olympics, NBC reached out to ask if she would officially commentate the rest of the games and promptly flew her out to Rio de Janeiro. She reprised her duties as a commentator for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and live-tweeted the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Currently, Leslie is the host of the Supermarket Sweep reboot. After emceeing the first season, she has officially returned for Season 2. Supermarket Sweep is a team-based quiz show plus a race through a supermarket. The show was first created in 1965 and aired on ABC, which also hosts the most recent iteration.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Does Leslie Jones Have a Secret Boyfriend, Or What?

Here's the Real Reason Leslie Jones Left 'SNL' Last Year

We Can't Wait for Leslie Jones in 'Coming 2 America'

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.