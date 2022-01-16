Comedian Leslie Jones began a career in comedy during college in 1987, when when a friend signed her up for a "Funniest Person on Campus" contest. After she won, Leslie left school for Los Angeles and began performing stand-up in the clubs around the area. At the encouragement of comedy powerhouses Mother Love and Dave Chapelle, she moved to New York City to hone her craft for two years and returned to Los Angeles.

Recently, Leslie has starred in films such as Trainwreck, Ghostbusters, and Coming 2 America. She is the current host of Supermarket Sweep.

Birth date: September 7, 1967

Birth place: Memphis, Tenn.

Birth name: Annette "Leslie" Jones

Father: Unknown

Mother: Unknown

Marriages: N/A

Children: N/A

Education: Chapman University, Colorado State University