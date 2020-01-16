Does Leslie Jones Have a Secret Boyfriend, Or What?

Leslie Jones is one of the biggest names in comedy. She's well-known for her side-splitting work on Saturday Night Live (which won her an Emmy nomination), and she just released a new stand-up special on Netflix. She's even set to appear in the upcoming Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy. But what about her dating life?

Is this queen of comedy hiding a relationship from her adoring public? That's precisely what we're here to talk about, so let's gather 'round and start chatting. Time for some tea.

“It’s ridiculous," Jones responded. But then they started flirting with each other and performed a musical number - so what was the truth? Unfortunately, they aren't together.

During the last season of SNL, Leslie made her return to a long-running sketch series alongside co-star Kyle Mooney. The "Leslie & Kyle" sketch follows the two players as they interact in a fake relationship played for laughs. It's supposed to garner a giggle out of viewers, but the latest sketch that aired in May 2019 really got fans wondering whether or not there was more to their sketch than just playing things for laughs.

The short answer is no. Leslie isn't married to her former Saturday Night Live co-star Kyle Mooney . And unfortunately, for all you Leslie and Kyle shippers out there, they aren't in a relationship, either. But there's a good reason for why you may have thought that. Heck, maybe many of you were fooled by the genius sketches they featured on SNL. You'd be forgiven if that were indeed the case.

Leslie says that she's single but looking for the right guy.

In case you might have been thinking Leslie's just keeping a lover on the DL, that's definitely not the case. "Just so everyone knows. There was never a secret boyfriend. I have terrible luck with men. Real talk. They do not like me lol!!," she wrote on Twitter in 2017 after claiming she had a "secret boyfriend" she was hiding away.

But wait! If you're single and looking to mingle with someone hilarious and amazing like Leslie, you might have a chance as long as you meet the right criteria. "I will tell you the type of dude that I like. I like a dude that makes me laugh, and it's not hard to make me laugh - it really isn't - because I like the goofiest things. I love goofy men! I love goofy men!" she said, during an appearance on Conan.

Source: Getty Images