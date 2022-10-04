Now That Trevor Noah Is Leaving, Could One of His Correspondents Replace Him?

"In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show, and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list," a Comedy Central spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 2. "Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions."

It seems like the current correspondents on The Daily Show, which include Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulce Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., and Jordan Klepper could all be in the mix.