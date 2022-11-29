Trevor Noah's Last Day on 'The Daily Show' Is Coming Sooner Than You Think!

In 1996, The Daily Show premiered with Craig Kilborn (The Late Late Show) at the helm, but his time on the show was short-lived. Just three years later, Jon Stewart took up the mantle as host. His reign lasted for several years up until Trevor Noah replaced him as lead anchor.

Since then, thanks to Trevor, viewers have also been introduced to comedians like Ronny Chieng, Jessica Williams, and Jordan Klepper. Sadly, Trevor’s years-long run on The Daily Show has come to an end.