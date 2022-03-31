Will Marlon Wayans Reprise His Role in 'Bel-Air' Season 2? What We Know So Far

Let's face it. Any hopes of reconciliation between Will and Lou seemed to be totally shot at the end of the Bel-Air Season 1 finale.

Bel-Air's show-runners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson told TV Line how they wanted to ensure Will's reunion with Lou didn't play out exactly the same way it did in the original '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

T.J. explained that they "wanted whatever we did to involve more members of the family. They were complicit in telling a 4-year-old a story that wasn’t necessarily true and couldn’t decide when would be the right time to come clean. They missed the opportunity, and it blew up in their face."