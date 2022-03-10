'Bel-Air' Star Jordan L. Jones on Jazz and Hilary's Could-Be Romance: "Keep Paying Attention" (EXCLUSIVE)

In 2019, Morgan Cooper published a short film on YouTube that reimagined the classic '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Soon after, the fanmade concept trailer went viral and caught the attention of Will Smith — who spearheaded the series reboot.

Three years later, Bel-Air made its Peacock debut with Jabari Banks at the helm. But every fresh prince needs a sidekick, and that’s where Jazz actor Jordan L. Jones comes in.