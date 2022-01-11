'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Edgy Reboot Was Inspired By a Fan-Made Trailer Circa 2019

"And so, when they chose me, it took me a couple of weeks to realize that they chose me for me — for what I do. I just had to lean into my instincts and everything that I've learned from my experiences, and there's so many parallels between me and Will, the character."

While Will Smith, the actual superstar, is well past his neon-donning Fresh Prince days, he's a developer and an executive producer for Bel-Air.

The first three episodes of Bel-Air premiere on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, on Peacock.